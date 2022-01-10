Man arrested for stealing sheets

A man who was caught stealing sheets in a house in Hope Pastures, St. Andrew has been charged by the Matilda's Corner Police.

He is 55-year-old Devon Brown of no fixed address.

Reports are that about 9:30 p.m. yesterday, the police were alerted to a home on Monterey Drive in Hope Pastures, St. Andrew where Brown was caught packing sheets in the home. He was accosted and a machete was taken from him.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Brown was later charged with housebreaking with intent and booked to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, February 8.

