Man nabbed following robbery at phone stores

A man was nabbed by the police in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew this afternoon following the robbery of two cell phone stores.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

The police report that about midday, a group of men robbed the stores and then fled.

One of the men boarded a bus.

The police say the coaster bus was intercepted and the man caught.

They say the bus was searched and a .45 pistol and five rounds of ammunition were seized.

The police say 20 cell phones were also discovered during a search of the bus.

