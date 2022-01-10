Man nabbed following robbery at phone stores
A man was nabbed by the police in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew this afternoon following the robbery of two cell phone stores.
His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.
The police report that about midday, a group of men robbed the stores and then fled.
One of the men boarded a bus.
The police say the coaster bus was intercepted and the man caught.
They say the bus was searched and a .45 pistol and five rounds of ammunition were seized.
The police say 20 cell phones were also discovered during a search of the bus.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.