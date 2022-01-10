Opposition wants answers from gov't on Bengal permit

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) says Prime Minister Andrew Holness needs to explain how a breach of an environmental permit was accommodated in the push by a company to mine limestone in the ecologically sensitive Dry Harbour Mountains.

Holness is responsible for the National Environment and Planning Agency, the administrator of the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (NRCA) that issued an amended permit to Bengal Development Limited in December 2020.

Yesterday, the Sunday Gleaner reported a December 31 statement from Bengal that it was now in compliance with the permit after it paid a $40-million bond after missing two previous deadlines (January 17, 2021, and March 21, 2021).

NEPA had said Bengal's request for a further extension was denied.

But Bengal has now said that NEPA wrote it on April 30, 2021, giving it seven weeks to pay the bond, which it did on June 7.

PNP spokesperson on environment, Sophia Frazer-Binns said that NEPA needs to explain how the payment was accommodated.

“If media reports are correct, this represents a blatant disregard for the environment and shows that the words of the NRCA, the country's legislated environmental protection agency and the Government cannot be trusted and have very little value,” she charged.

“This is shocking, irresponsible, a dereliction of duty and a major blow to environmental protection,” she asserted.

Frazer-Binns listed six questions she said should be answered.

* When was the extension given?

* What are the details of the extension?

* When was the bond paid?

* What changed to allow NRCA/the PM to further extend?

* Why was the country not informed of the decision to extend?

* Was the Prime Minister aware of the extension and when?

Frazer-Binns said that Holness has a duty to fully disclose why the extension has been given.

And the Opposition is appealing to Mining Minister Robert Montague not to grant a permit for the parcel of land in St Ann on which Bengal wants to mine.

The Gleaner submitted questions to NEPA on January 3 but the agency is yet to provide answers.

The Bengal project has been steeped in controversy after news emerged in November 2020 that Holness overruled the NRCA and granted the environmental permit to the Bengal to mine in the area known for its endangered and endemic flora and fauna.

Bengal says it is now awaiting the approval of its mining licence to proceed with the 20-year project that has promised over $600 million in taxes and up to 100 jobs.

