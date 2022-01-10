Three arrested following gun seizure in St James

A Glock pistol with a magazine containing a nine millimetre cartridge was seized during a police-military operation in Providence Heights, St James on Sunday.

Three people were taken into custody.

The police report that between 5:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m., the team was conducting operations in the community.

The police say a house occupied by the three was searched and the weapon was found.

They were subsequently arrested pending further investigations.