Two die in motor vehicle crash in Westmoreland

TWO MEN were killed on the roadways late last week as the parish of Westmoreland recorded the first fatal accident in the Area One Police Division for 2022.

The victims have been identified as 62-year-old Garth Campbell, a driver of Malvern in St Elizabeth, and a man identified only as Ken Campbell, a farmer of Pinnock Shafston district, Westmoreland.

Reports are that shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, both men were travelling from St Elizabeth, heading towards Savanna-la-Mar in a Toyota Lite Ace minibus.

On reaching a section of the main road in the Cave community, the driver of a Kenworth motor truck that was travelling in the opposite direction, lost control and crashed head-on into an International trailer truck, which was travelling in front of the Toyota minibus.

Upon impact, the Kenworth truck is reported to have spun and then crashed into the vehicle in which both men were travelling.

The now deceased, who sustained head and body injuries, were cut from the wreckage and transported to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck also sustained injuries and was admitted and treated at the hospital.

This is the first fatal accident in western Jamaica since the start of the year.

Westmoreland recorded 59 fatal accidents in 2021, with a total of 61 casualties, while the Area One Police Division recorded an overall total of 131 fatal accidents, which resulted in 144 casualties.

