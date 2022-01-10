Well-known Jamaica-born doctor Keith Brady is dead

Well-known Jamaica-born South Florida doctor Keith Brady has died.

He passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s on December 26. He was 75 years old.

Born in Clarendon, Brady attended DeCarteret College before going on to Jamaica College. He graduated from The University of the West Indies as a physician.

Brady was awarded a scholarship in the 1970s to Columbus, Ohio, where he did his second residency at the Grant Hospital. He settled in Southwest Florida with his wife, Yvette McGee, and their two children.

Regarded as a gifted academic, several up-and-coming doctors fell under Brady’s tutorship.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He also served as clinical professor of medicine at the University of South Florida and as chief of internal medicine at Bayfront Medical Center. He later held positions at St Anthony’s Hospital.

Brady’s medical career spanned some 50 years; and he was beloved by many of his patients, according to his sister, Cherry Brady-Clarke.

Brady-Clarke described her late brother as a very caring doctor who taught his patients the best way to take care of their health.

She said that at his virtual funeral service, held on Saturday, several of his patients paid tribute to him, recalling how he encouraged them to eat healthily while ministering to their every need.

During his medical career, he received many accolades for his outstanding service to the medical profession.

Brady’s first love, however, was music, but he was persuaded by his parents to pursue medicine as they deemed it a more stable and lucrative profession.