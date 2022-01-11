1,714 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Jamaica has recorded 1,714 more COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally to 105,172.

Of the new infections, 1,011 are women and 701 are men, with ages ranging from one day and 99 years.

Two of the new cases are under investigation.

A total of 3,810 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has climbed to 60.3%

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 587

* St Catherine - 309

* St James - 170

* St Ann - 168

* St Elizabeth - 78

* Westmoreland - 70

* Manchester - 68

* St Thomas - 54

* Clarendon - 53

* Hanover - 48

* Trelawny - 44

* Portland - 36

* St Mary - 29

Meanwhile, one additional death has been recorded, increasing the total to 2,502.

The deceased is a 77-year-old man from St Catherine.

And three more fatalities are under investigation, pushing the tally to 358.

In the meantime, there were 94 more recoveries, increasing the total to 66,675.

Some 307 persons are in hospital with 87 being moderately ill, 31 severely ill and 10 critically ill.

And 27,254 persons are at home in quarantine.

