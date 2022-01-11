Immigration Corner | Attending an immigration reporting centre

Dear Mr Bassie,

I have been told that I have to report to an immigration reporting centre. Please give me an insight as to what this entails. Any information would be useful.

– GV

Dear GV,

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Persons may need to attend appointments at an immigration reporting centre if they do not have permission to stay in the United Kingdom. Please be aware that persons must only go to a reporting centre if they have an appointment.

As an aside, person must attend their appointments as usual, unless they are self-isolating because of COVID-19. Persons should contact their local reporting centre if they cannot go.

Please note that because of coronavirus, it might take longer than usual to get a new reporting appointment. The authorities send a text message, email or letter when they have a new appointment.

TRAVELLING TO AN APPOINTMENT

Please note that if travelling to an appointment on public transport, persons should follow the guidance about travelling safely, which is available online.

When attending the appointment, persons are required to wear a face covering, unless it is not safe to wear one. For example, because persons may have a respiratory condition or wearing one would cause them difficulties. However, the person attending may be asked to remove it briefly if he/she needs to prove their identity.

The rules for wearing a face covering are different in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Persons should read the face covering guidelines to find out which rules apply to them.

WHAT HAPPENS AT THE APPOINTMENT

Persons should not attend their appointment if they are self-isolating because of COVID-19. They should contact their local reporting centre. If possible, persons should attend their appointment alone.

Persons should arrive at their appointment time. Please be aware that persons will not be able to enter the building if they arrive early. In addition, they will be asked questions at the door about their health in relation to coronavirus. They must follow the centre’s social-distancing measures.

WHAT NEEDS TO BE TAKEN TO THE APPOINTMENT

When attending an appointment, persons need to take their immigration reporting paperwork, such as their Bail 201. A person who is on immigration bail is issued Bail 201. Persons should take their mobile phone to show security their SMS message at the door.

Please note: Only carry essential items when going to the appointment, as this will help avoid delays at security.

CONTACTING THE REPORTING CENTRE DURING CORONAVIRUS

If persons need to contact their reporting centre, they should use the email address for that centre.

Make sure any email includes the following:

• Name

• Date of birth

• Home Office reference

• Mobile phone number

If the centre sends a text message by mistake, persons should email the Home Office and tell them their reference number (if they have one), name and phone number.

Home Office email:

romsmswrongnumber@homeoffice.gov.uk

Just for completeness, please be aware that there are 14 reporting centres in the United Kingdom.

All the best.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, deputy global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com