No adjustment to COVID measures

With Jamaica in the throes of a fourth wave of COVID-19, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the current measures to stem the spread of the virus will continue for an additional two weeks.

Holness, who was speaking this afternoon in the House of Representatives, said the country cannot afford another lockdown or tighter curfew hours.

He cited economic challenges as one of the reasons behind the decision.

As a result, he said the nightly curfew, which runs from between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., and the other restriction measures will remain in place through to January 27, as the Government awaits more information on the current Omicron variant and its spread.

"After two years into the pandemic we all know what to do," Holness said, who, at the same time, urged unvaccinated Jamaicans to get immunised.

"These protocols have proven to work and the vaccines have proven to work."

Approximately 21 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Holness indicated that some 1,241,816 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Jamaica so far.

Of this number, 646,536 are first doses 506,951 second doses, 77,403 single-dose and 10,912 booster shots.

Stressing that the virus is here to stay, Holness insisted that Jamaicans "learn to live with COVID-19 at least over the medium term."

He cautioned Jamaicans against becoming complacent amid news that the Omicron variant has been proven to be mild, insisting that unvaccinated seniors remain at increased risk and that hospitalisations have increased.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding told parliament that he considered the extension of the measures "to be necessary".

Golding also called for free testing for children and parents following the resumption of face-to-face classes on January 3.

