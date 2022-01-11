Sagicor Sigma Run pushed back

The 24th staging of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run for 2022 will be pushed back due to the onset of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic currently affecting Jamaica.

However, the organisers say they will continue the fundraising efforts to raise $50 million to help this year's beneficiary, the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).

The annual charity road race was previously announced to be held in February, with three race events – a virtual run, a corporate team 'bubble' run, and an invitational run scheduled to help raise funds for KPH.

“For the safety of our participants, as well as our team, we have taken a decision to push back all the activities for this year's event until we are in a much better position to assess this 4th wave,” Alysia White, executive director of the Sagicor Foundation, said in a press release earlier today.

The Sigma Corporate Run, with its over two decades run, has raised some $500 million for numerous charities, primarily focused on giving back to healthcare, education, and child-related institutions.

This year, proceeds from all fundraising activities for Sigma Run will benefit KPH by procuring much-needed life-saving equipment.

“As we continue to assess the situation to reschedule the event dates, our focus now more than ever will be on driving donations from corporate companies, individuals and our diaspora community,” said White.

With a $50 million target for funds to be raised, the foundation has several channels through which companies and individuals can make a donation, including cheque payment to Sagicor Foundation Jamaica; direct deposit to the Foundation's Sagicor Bank account – 5502907486; payment using a credit card online at www.sagicorsigmarun.com; donating Sagicor Bank credit card reward points or persons can support by purchasing branded athletic wear from the Sagicor Sigma Run Shop.

For more information on ways to donate and support the cause, individuals can contact the Sigma Run Secretariat at 876-936-7980-2 or email at SGJSigmaSecretariat@sagicor.com

