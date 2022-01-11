Three charged following firearm seizure in St James

Three people have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a firearm in St James.

They are 32-year-old chef Jody-Ann Campbell, 25-year-old electrician Tajay Williams, and 22-year-old labourer Dantae Williams, all of St James addresses.

Their court date is yet to be finalised.

The police report that about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, cops executed a search warrant at a premises and conducted a search.

According to the police, an illegal gun was discovered under a clothes basket.

Further checks were made by the police and a magazine containing a nine millimetre cartridge was also seized.

