Three charged following firearm seizure in St James
Three people have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a firearm in St James.
They are 32-year-old chef Jody-Ann Campbell, 25-year-old electrician Tajay Williams, and 22-year-old labourer Dantae Williams, all of St James addresses.
Their court date is yet to be finalised.
The police report that about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, cops executed a search warrant at a premises and conducted a search.
According to the police, an illegal gun was discovered under a clothes basket.
Further checks were made by the police and a magazine containing a nine millimetre cartridge was also seized.
