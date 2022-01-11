Three men murdered in St James on Monday night

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

Three men were shot and killed in Providence Heights, St James, on Monday night.

The police have not yet released the identity of the men, but related that they are believed to be from Kingston.

Reports by the police are that after 9 p.m., the three men travelled to Providence community in a Nissan AD Wagon motor, which is used to operate as a taxi within the Half Way Tree area.

It is further reported that on reaching the community, the three unidentified men met with another group of men who were travelling in another motor car, and several minutes later residents heard gunshots coming from the direction of the parked vehicle.

The residents summoned the police and upon arrival, the three unidentified men were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

The scene was processed and the three unidentified men were transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The police are continuing investigations.