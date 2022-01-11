US warns citizens against travel to Ja due to COVID conditions

Americans have been warned by the United States Department of State to avoid travel to Jamaica due to COVID-19-related conditions in the country.

Further, the department urged US citizens to exercise caution in Jamaica due to crime, arguing that some areas have increased risk.

The department on Monday raised Jamaica's travel notice to 'Do Not Travel'.

It argued that health risks are present, including current disease outbreaks or crises, which disrupt a country's medical infrastructure.

Jamaica is currently experiencing a fourth wave of COVID-19, which has seen a rise in infections and hospitalisations.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for Jamaica due to COVID-19, indicating a moderate level of COVID-19 in the country.

The CDC has advised Americans to make sure that they are fully vaccinated before travelling to Jamaica.

Unvaccinated travellers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid nonessential travel to Jamaica, the CDC advised.

If you must travel and have concerns, talk to your doctor, it further advised.

On the matter of crime, the state department has warned Americans to avoid going to certain areas due to crime.

The department advised of the following:

Violence and shootings occur regularly in some areas of Kingston.

Do not travel to the following areas:

* Cassava Piece

* Downtown Kingston

* Grants Pen

* Standpipe

Violence and shootings occur regularly in some areas of Montego Bay.

Do not travel to the following areas:

* Canterbury

* Clavers Street

* Flankers

* Hart Street

* Norwood

* Rose Heights

Do not travel to Spanish Town.

Violence and shootings occur regularly in Spanish Town.

