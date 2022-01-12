1,207 more COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 1,207 more COVID-19 infections, pushing the tally to 106,379.

Of the new cases, 740 are women and 467 are men, with ages ranging from 10 days and 97 years.

A total of 3,471 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has moved to 48.4%

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 280

* St James - 218

* St Elizabeth - 148

* St Catherine - 132

* Westmoreland - 83

* St Mary - 75

* Clarendon - 69

* St Ann - 51

* Manchester - 53

* Trelawny -36

* Hanover - 27

* St Thomas - 23

* Portland - 12

Meanwhile, four more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,506.

The deceased are a 53-year-old woman, an 89-year-old man, a 79-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman, all from St Catherine address.

And two more fatalities have been recorded as coincidental deaths, moving the figure to 200.

In the meantime, there were 76 more recoveries, increasing the total to 66,751.

Some 362 persons are in hospital with 110 being moderately ill, 28 severely ill and nine critically ill.

And 28,201 persons are at home in quarantine.

