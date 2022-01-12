Four St James murders in 14 hours

Gunmen continued their reign of terror in St James Tuesday morning, as another man was shot and killed in the Salt Spring community.

The latest killing comes hours after three men were gunned down in Providence Heights, also in St James, on Monday night.

Ryan Wint, a 39-year-old mechanic, of Bottom Melbourne in Salt Spring, was murdered about 11:15 a.m. by two men armed with handguns.

The previous night, tragedy struck along Adelphi Drive in Providence Heights, site of the triple killing.

Two of the victims have been identified as 35-year-old Kevin Williams, and 25-year-old Akeem Bentley, both of Tower Hill in St Andrew. The third victim, who is believed to be the taxi operator, had, up to press time, not yet been identified.

The Salt Spring murder is believed to be gang-related and stems from an ongoing feud, a cop, who requested anonymity because he is not authorised to comment publicly on investigations, told The Gleaner.

The men killed in Providence were believed to have been trading illegal firearms.

“From all indications, it would appear that these men travelled from somewhere in Kingston to St James, and met up with other men to sell them guns,” the senior cop stated.

“We also have reason to believe that the deal did not go down too well, leading to the three men being killed.”

Reports from the police are that shortly after 9 p.m., the trio travelled to Providence Heights in a white Nissan AD Wagon motor car.

Residents alerted the police to explosions and Williams, Bentley and the other unidentified male were discovered lying inside the motor vehicle, which was riddled with bullet holes.

They were pronounced dead at Cornwall Regional Hospital.

An investigation has been launched in search of a female who the police believe may have also been inside the vehicle with the trio when the incident occurred.

Two of the dead men were said to not be saints.

“One of them, in particular, was fingered in several criminal activities, to include murder,” a police source told The Gleaner.

Seven persons have been killed in St James since the start of the year.