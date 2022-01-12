JLP councillor moves to name street in honour of former PNP colleague

In a move that speaks to camaraderie across both sides of the political divide, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Lime Hall division in St Ann, Genevor Gordon-Bailey, led a motion to have a street in Steer Town named in honour of former People’s National Party (PNP) Councillor and deputy mayor Alphanso Williams.

The motion received support from both JLP and PNP councillors and a street was recently named Alphanso Williams Drive in honour of the retired politician, former fireman, justice of the peace, and philanthropist.

Williams, who celebrated his 100th birthday on September 13 last year, served as councillor for the Lime Hall division for 12 years spanning the 1980s and 1990s and served as deputy mayor some time during that period. He was also the first fireman enlisted to serve at the St Ann’s Bay fire station when it was built in 1951.

“I thought it was necessary, the fact that he had served as a councillor and was deputy mayor for many years,” Gordon-Bailey told The Gleaner.

“He’s a centenarian, he has served and served in different capacities; he was a firefighter, board chairman for the school and other things; he was a justice of the peace working within the Steer Town community.”

She said Williams had always shown her respect and had never let political differences interfere with their relationship.

“The way he dealt with me and deals with me even presently, he has never showed me any political colours. Even though he served as a PNP councillor, I have never felt political around him because it was not shown to me.”

Gordon-Bailey said when she won the division a few years ago, Williams, disregarding political differences, had called to congratulate her and offered to assist her in any way he could, even though he was just a few years shy of 100.

EXPRESSED DELIGHT

“He would have asked if there’s anything that you need, any advice re the community and I thought that was honourable of him. The respect for people that serve, Mr Phanso still have it no matter which side of the divide you are. That was one of the things.”

Williams expressed delight at being honoured in such a manner.

In a feature in THE STAR marking his centenary last year, Williams attributed his benevolence to his late mother.

“I’m the kind of man they would call a philanthropist. I like to help,” he said, adding that he inherited the ‘kind genes’ from his mother, Mabel Hamilton-Williams.

“She was one of the kindest persons I’ve ever experienced,” he said. “I think I adopted some of her principles. I try to help a lot of children to go back to school and some parents would come out with their stress. I always try to help them.”

Several councillors, family members and friends turned out for the unveiling of the street sign.