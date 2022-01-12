McKoy to provide gov’t ‘sound legal advice’

WESTERN BUREAU:

MEMBERS OF the legal fraternity in the Cornwall Bar Association welcomed the appointment of Dr Derrick McKoy as the country’s newest attorney general, noting that he was expected to provide “sound legal advice” to the Jamaican Government.

McKoy replaces Marlene Malahoo Forte as attorney general, as Prime Minister Andrew Holness informed of changes to his Cabinet on Monday.

He was sworn into office Tuesday morning.

Michael Hemmings, president of the Cornwall Bar Association, said McKoy comes to the office with a wealth of experience. He solidly backs the appointment.

“I suspect that we will have sound legal advice given to the Government,” Hemmings told The Gleaner.

McKoy is a former contractor general and has significant knowledge and experience in law.

A former dean in the Faculty of Law at The University of the West Indies, Mona, McKoy holds doctorates from the University of Leicester and Nova Southeastern University.

In the meantime, Malahoo Forte, a resident magistrate-turned-politician, was elevated to minister in the newly created portfolio of legal and constitutional affairs.

In 2020, Malahoo Forte was elected for a second term as the member of parliament for St James West Central.

Her new portfolio fits into Holness’ legislative plan to review the almost 60-year-old Jamaican Constitution that was framed in the era of colonisation.

Speaking at the Jamaica Labour Party’s 78th annual conference held virtually in November 2021, Holness promised the country that a major review of the Constitution would commence this year.

Of the 11 previous attorneys general since Independence, Carl Rattray, Winston Spaulding, Oswald Harding, A.J. Nicholson, and Dorothy Lightbourne served in the Cabinet while holding the portfolio of minister of justice and attorney general.

Attorneys general since 1962:

Victor B. Grant 1962-1972

Leacroft Robinson 1972-1976

Carl Rattray 1976-1980

Winston Spaulding 1980-1986, 1989-1993

Oswald Harding 1986-1989

David Coore 1993-1995

A.J. Nicholson 1995-2007

Dorothy Lightbourne 2007-2011

Ransford Braham 2011-2012

Patrick Atkinson 2012-2016

Marlene Malahoo Forte 2016-2022