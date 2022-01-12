Paralysed museum curator needs help

The family of David Stimpson, the National Museum of Jamaica curator, is requesting support from the public to raise funds for his medical treatment. The Institute of Jamaica employee was allegedly attacked and stabbed multiple times by a co-worker on December 21 while at work.

According to reports from the Kingston Central Police Division, Stimpson was in office when he got into an argument with a co-worker, after which a knife was used to stab him in the neck. The matter is currently before the courts.

The attack has left Stimpson paralysed, with minimal mobility below the neck. He is currently undergoing treatment at the University Hospital of the West Indies, with a focus on getting him into rehab as soon as possible to recover any possible remaining movement.

The incident has left the heartbroken staff at the Institute of Jamaica in shock. They described Stimpson as soft-spoken, humble and laid-back, and they are anxious for his full recovery.

“He was well-loved by everyone that he worked with. He was very dedicated to his job. He was very quiet, but he was a wonderful person. When you talk about a wonderful young man, that was David,” said Ann-Marie Howard Brown, curator at the National Heritage Trust.

Stimpson’s co-workers fondly remember him for his love for riding, as he frequently traversed to and from work on his bicycle with a guitar strapped to his back. Stimpson studied and lived in Europe and Mexico before returning to work in Jamaica as a national curator.

Fellow classmates from his graduating class at Wolmer’s Boys’ School have also sought to rally support to assist the alumnus. ‘Stimmo’, as he is affectionately called by his classmates, represented the school in football, cricket and field hockey.

Local donations to his family can be made using the following banking information.

• Bank: Scotiabank (New Kingston)

• Account name: David Stimpson

• Branch address: 2 Knutsford Blvd, Kingston

• Account number: 919414

Donations in US- and non-Canadian-denominated amounts can be made to the Wolmer’s South Florida Alumni Chapter via the following options:

• Zelle to Wolmersouthfla@gmail.com

• CashApp: $waasf

• PayPal: https://www.wolmersouthfla.org/donate-or-pay/donations-other

All donations should state ‘Support for David Stimpson’ in the notes.

Canadian-based donations can be made to the Wolmer’s Toronto Alumni Chapter using the following instructions:

• Access CHIMP Donation page using the URL, https://m.charitableimpact.com/CesR. Click on the blue ‘Give’ button.

• E-Transfer to: treasurer.wolmersto@gmail.com

• Please indicate ‘Support for David Stimpson’ in the comments/message field of either option.

For additional information on how to support the effort, please contact Gavin Wellington at gavin.c.wellington@gmail.com, David Knight at knight.davidr@yahoo.com, Craig Wellington at craigdcw@yahoo.com, or Gordon Deans at gordon_deans@ yahoo.ca.