Some 43 healthcare workers out at St Ann’s Bay Hospital

As the COVID-19 fourth wave takes effect, over 40 healthcare workers at the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital are off duty amid the doubling of COVID-19 admissions at the institution since December.

“Essentially, we’re seeing the effects of the fourth wave; the numbers are increasing exponentially,” Dr Tanya Hamilton-Johnson, senior medical officer (SMO) at the hospital, told The Gleaner on Monday.

“We used to have 20 inpatients per day in December, now we’re seeing 40, so all our designated isolation wards are full,” she added.

And Dr Hamilton-Johnson warned that the situation will worsen if persons continue to flout the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) protocols and shy away from taking the vaccine.

NEGATIVE EFFECT

After a fall in infections during the latter part of 2021, Jamaica has seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, recording more than 1,000 cases for a fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

The SMO said the rise in numbers is having a negative effect on healthcare workers, who are under strain.

“Our healthcare workers are overwhelmed. And in terms of it affecting our healthcare workers, we have over 40 healthcare workers out and it is going up daily,” she disclosed.

Added to the rise in COVID-19 cases is the increase in the number of motor vehicle accident victims, compounding the situation.

“While we have the increase in numbers of patients being admitted with COVID, we’re having an increase in trauma from motor vehicle accidents; so, we’re having two sets of increasing numbers,” Dr Hamilton-Johnson disclosed.

The SMO is urging persons to get vaccinated and to observe the MOHW protocols relating to COVID-19.