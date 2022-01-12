Whitehall residents on edge following murder in community

There is unease in a section of Collins Close in St Andrew following the death of a man and the ensuing investigations into his death.

Nearly two weeks after the murder of Trey Beckford on December 29 in the Whitehall Avenue community, the police say ‘absolutely nothing’ has been unearthed.

Head of the St Andrew North Police Division, Senior Superintendent Aaron Fletcher, said on Monday that the police have no clue who killed Beckford.

“Nothing at all has come to the fore … or who might have taken him out … ​absolutely nothing,” SSP Fletcher said, when asked about the latest on the probe.

The Gleaner had been in pursuit of an official report from the police for over a week; however, up to Monday, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said they had no report of the incident.

Within an hour, and after contact was again made with the Constant Spring police, the CCU confirmed that Beckford was killed in his Collins Close, Kingston 8 community.

Reports reaching The Gleaner are that on December 29 about 11:50 a.m., residents were at home when they heard loud explosions and made checks.

Beckford was reportedly found suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed to hospital where he died later that day.

Residents who spoke to The Gleaner on condition of anonymity said the incident has created tension in the St Andrew community.

“Everybody is on edge. There seem to be a split in the community, a division among friends and we all know how that can go because everybody knows each other … For instance, since the incident, someone painted out a logo on a wall of Collins Close Records which everybody was once a part of or endorsed,” the resident said.

Collins Close Records, a music imprint, is based in the community and came to prominence following the breakout of recording artiste 10tik and his 2020 hit single Roll Deep.

The song, produced by Collins Close Records and Khaos Music, has racked up 14 million views since its release 10 months ago.

Other residents are tight-lipped but say they expect more turmoil from the death of Beckford.

“All of dem a did friend and something happen. The people dem a talk but nobody nah talk to the police because dem have it say dem link with police. Everybody just a watch how this a go play out,” the resident told The Gleaner.

The St Andrew North Police Division recorded reductions in murders and shootings in 2021 when compared to the previous year.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com