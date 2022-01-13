1,342 additional COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 1,342 more COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally to 107,721.

Of the new infections, 746 are women and 594 are men, with ages ranging from 32 days and 101 years.

Two of the new cases are under investigation.

A total of 3,586 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has moved to 53.3%

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 727

* St Catherine - 144

* St Ann - 115

* St James - 112

* Manchester - 85

* St Thomas - 33

* Westmoreland - 32

* Clarendon - 31

* St Elizabeth - 30

* St Mary - 18

* Portland - 7

* Trelawny - 5

* Hanover - 3

Meanwhile, eight more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,514.

The deceased are:

* An 82-year-old man from Portland

* A 54-year-old woman from St Ann

* A 74-year-old man from St Ann

* A 72-year-old female from St Ann

* A 75-year-old male from St Ann

* A 61-year-old man from St Catherine

* A 42-year-old woman from St Catherine

* A 78-year-old female from St Catherine

In the meantime, there were 99 more recoveries, increasing the total to 66,850.

Some 388 persons are in hospital with 119 being moderately ill, 25 severely ill and five critically ill.

And 27,695 persons are at home in quarantine.

