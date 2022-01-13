Body of nine-year-old boy found following St James carjacking

The body of a nine-year-old boy was this afternoon found in an abandoned vehicle along the Fairfield main road in St James.

The boy and his mother were earlier the victims of a carjacking.

It is reported that about 9:00 a.m. the mother and son were travelling in her Audi motor vehicle from the direction of Tucker towards downtown Montego Bay.

It is further reported that on reaching a section of the roadway, in the vicinity of a service station, the woman slowed down to negotiation potholes, and while doing so, two men approached the vehicle and hit her in the face.

She was reportedly forced from the vehicle, which was driven away by her attackers with her son still inside.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The woman later made a report to the police, which launched a search.

The vehicle was subsequently discovered abandoned along the Fairfield main road and the body of her son was found on the back seat.

His throat was reportedly slashed.

His mother had to be taken to hospital.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.