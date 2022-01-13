Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean gives golf tournament a boost

The 26th Buccaneer Memorial Golf Tournament, which benefits the Laws Street Trade Training Centre, has received a boost from CIBC FirstCaribbean. Here, the bank’s managing director, Nigel Holness (right), presents a cheque to Brandon Chin, assistant manager, capital markets, of Alliance Investment Management Ltd, tournament sponsors. The competition, one of the most popular events on Jamaica’s golfing calendar, is sanctioned by the Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) and will also be a qualifying event for players to earn points on the JGA’s Order of Merit.