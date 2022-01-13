Corporate Hands | KPH Teaching Department alumni gives UTech nursing students medical aid

Kimberlee McLean (centre), second-year midwifery student, Caribbean School of Nursing, University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), receives a donation of a computer tablet from Shirley Tomlinson, Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) Teaching Department alumna. The donation was part of a generous gift of medical teaching aids from alumni of the 1966 cohort of nurses from the KPH Teaching Department, an early predecessor to the nursing programme currently offered by UTech, Jamaica. The items, which included a nursing mannequin, 23 tablet computers for students in need, two arms for venepuncture and other medical supplies, were handed over at a special presentation hosted at the Caribbean School of Nursing Critical Care Lab, UTech Papine campus last Monday. Sharing in the occasion are (from left) Evadney Crooks, KPH Teaching Department alumna; Dr Adella Campbell, dean, College of Health Sciences, UTech; and Professor Colin Gyles, acting president, UTech.