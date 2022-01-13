Corporate Hands | Rotary Club presents laptops to school

Principal of Norman Manley High School, Adaire Powell-Brown, accepts computers on behalf of the school from Past President Lloyd Speare, a member of the Rotary Club of Liguanea Plains. The donation was in a partnership with Pierre Beaumier, Mustafa Nasser, Isaiah Owolabi and Badar who are all members of the Rotary Club of Brampton, Ontario, Canada. They donated laptop computers to the club for distribution to schools in Jamaica that are having challenges in engaging online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.