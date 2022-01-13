Thu | Jan 13, 2022

Double murder in Olympic Gardens

Published:Thursday | January 13, 2022 | 2:08 PM
Police personnel cordon off a section of Olympic Way in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew following a double murder on January 13, 2022 – Andre Williams photo.

Two men were shot and killed this morning along Olympic Way in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew.

Wayne Smith and Marlon Madourie were gunned down in a section of the community known as Belrock. 

The shooting occurred about 10 am.

The injured men were rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Hunts Bay CIB is investigating.

