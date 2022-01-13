Double murder in Olympic Gardens

Two men were shot and killed this morning along Olympic Way in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew.

Wayne Smith and Marlon Madourie were gunned down in a section of the community known as Belrock.

The shooting occurred about 10 am.

The injured men were rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Hunts Bay CIB is investigating.

