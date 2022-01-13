JLP political aspirant hurt in stabbing attack, gun stolen

The St Catherine North police have launched a manhunt after Dr Dean Reid, a Jamaica Labour Party political aspirant for the Ewarton division, was attacked and injured.

It was revealed that about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Reid was at his home when he was stabbed several times.

During the attack, his licensed firearm was reportedly stolen.

The injured man was rushed to the Linstead Hospital, where he received treatment for injuries.

He was subsequently released and is recuperating.

