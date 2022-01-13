Kari Douglas assault trial pushed back to March 4

Jamaica Labour Party councillor for the Trafalgar Division in St Andrew, Kari Douglas, this morning had her bail further extended and her trial rescheduled to March 4.

Douglas is charged with assault and obstructing a police officer.

The date was set when the matter was called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today.

Allegations are that on the day in question about 8:30 p.m. the police responded to a gathering in the Swallowfield community, half an hour into the then nightly islandwide curfew, when Douglas allegedly used her vehicle to block the police from arresting an alleged offender.

Douglas, as an elected official, is among the category of people exempt from the curfew.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is also being alleged that during the incident Douglas hit one of the cops.

Following the incident, she turned up at the Stadium Police where she was arrested and charged and later granted bail.

Attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie QC is representing Douglas.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.