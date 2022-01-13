Portmore Gardens gets free Wi-Fi hotspot

Residents of Portmore Gardens in St Catherine now have access to reliable Internet service as the Government continues to roll out free secured Wi-Fi hotspots across the island.

The facility was installed by the Universal Service Fund (USF) at a cost of $7.5 million.

Chief Executive Officer of the USF, Daniel Dawes, in his remarks at the launch of the Wi-Fi hotspot on Monday, said that the agency is on a mission to provide the people of Jamaica with “this very important [service]”.

“It is not by chance but a deliberate policy by the Government,” he said, while calling for residents to protect “this very necessary facility”.

Acting principal of the Cumberland High School, Diana Goslin-Green, welcomed the free Wi-Fi service, noting that it will benefit students, who have been studying online due to the pandemic.

“It is not a cheap enterprise but it is worth it to have this kind of inclusion. Use it for good, use it to support schools and to empower yourself through the knowledge gained,” she said.

Member of Parliament for St Catherine South Eastern, Robert Miller, in his remarks, reported that more than 400 tablets have been distributed to students through his office in recent months to support online learning.

He urged the residents to make good use of the free Internet service provided through the hotspot facility.

Councillor for the Westchester Division, Renair Benjamin, also welcomed the service, noting that it will better enable residents to engage with utility providers, State entities, and educational institutions.

The USF, which is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, is establishing 189 community Wi-Fi hotpots islandwide by March 31, 2022.

- JIS News

