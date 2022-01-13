Two killed in Trelawny crash

Two persons died following a two-vehicle collision along the North Coast Highway in Trelawny last night.

The deceased are 34-year-old Kemar Sinclair of Clark's Town in Trelawny and 51-year-old Aston Jarrett of Duncans, which is also in the parish.

It is reported that about 9:30 p.m., Jarrett and his sister Audrey were travelling in a Toyota Corolla motor car along the roadway.

It is further reported that a Toyota Fielder motor car driven by Dennis Brown, with Sinclair aboard, overtook a line of vehicles and crashed into the Corolla.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

The occupants of both cars sustained multiple injuries.

They were taken to hospital where Kemar Sinclair and Aston Jarrett died and the other two persons were admitted.

- Leon Jackson

