Two women fatally shot at supermarket in Westmoreland

Two women were shot and killed yesterday afternoon at a supermarket in Kings district in Long Hill, White House in Westmoreland by gunmen posing as customers.

It is reported that the owner of the supermarket, 45-year-old Sophia Brown, was being assisted at her establishment by 58-year-old farmer Bernie Lewis when men entered the premises about 2:00 p.m. and asked about chicken for purchase.

While in the process of being served, the men brandished handguns and opened fire, hitting both women multiple times.

The gunmen reportedly ran from the establishment and escaped on foot in the area.

Brown and Lewis, who are both from Kings district, were rushed to the Black River Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

-Hopeton Bucknor

