1,262 more COVID-19 cases, three additional fatalities

Jamaica on Thursday recorded 1,262 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 108,983.

Of the new infections, 781 are women and 481 are men, with ages ranging from 20 days and 97 years.

A total of 2,915 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has climbed to 68.6%

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 446

* St Catherine - 277

* St James - 172

* St Ann - 79

* Hanover - 56

* Portland - 55

* Clarendon - 47

* St Thomas - 36

* Trelawny - 34

* Westmoreland - 31

* Manchester - 13

* St Mary - 12

* St Elizabeth - 4

Meanwhile, three more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,517.

The deceased are a 46-year-old man from St Catherine, a 79-year-old man from St Elizabeth and a 54-year-old man from St Catherine.

The deaths occurred between August 15, 2021 and January 9, 2022.

In the meantime, there were 96 more recoveries, increasing the total to 66,946.

Some 392 persons are in hospital with 85 being moderately ill, 37 severely ill and nine critically ill.

And 27,307 persons are at home in quarantine.

