Businessman robbed at Juici Patties in Bog Walk

The police in St Catherine have launched a manhunt for gunmen who robbed a businessman on the compound of Juici Patties in Bog Walk in broad daylight on Thursday.

It is reported that about 11:30 a.m., the businessman had just left a financial institution and went to the popular eatery.

As he was about to exit from his SUV, he was reportedly pounced upon by two armed men on a motorcycle.

They assaulted him and relieved him of an undetermined sum of money.

A policeman ran from inside the food store and engaged the robbers in a shoot-out but they escaped.

Police investigators subsequently visited the premises to comb the scene for forensic and ballistic evidence.

The area was cordoned off and dozens of customers turned away.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com

