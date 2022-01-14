INDECOM awaiting ballistics report in ‘Dog Paw’ killing

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is awaiting the ballistics report for the weapons of the police who were involved in the fatal shooting of reputed gangster Christopher ‘Dog Paw’ Linton last October.

Linton, 35, was shot during an alleged confrontation with the police in Elletson Flats, St Andrew, on October 11.

A Colt .45 pistol was reportedly recovered from the scene.

Checks made by The Gleaner revealed that the commission has conducted interviews and collected statements from all police personnel involved in the incident. Their weapons have been submitted for testing to the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine.

“Our processes included the collection and boxing of firearm of the concerned officers; the collection of initial accounts from the security force; requisition for written statements to be submitted, pursuant to Section 21 of the Independent Commission of Investigations Act; and the collection of the aforementioned statements,” INDECOM Commissioner Hugh Faulkner said.

The reputed gangster, who had been in prison since 2013, was freed by the Court of Appeal.

In 2013, Linton and Micah Allen were found guilty of gun charges and were each sentenced to 15 years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm and 15 years for shooting with intent.

Linton and Allen were accused of shooting at two policemen travelling in a service vehicle along Tavern Drive, St Andrew, in April 2010.

The men had denied the allegations at their trial.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com