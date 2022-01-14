JTA rejects gov’t's wage offer
Published:Friday | January 14, 2022 | 4:53 PM
Delegates of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) today voted to reject the Government's wage offer.
The vote was held at a special virtual delegates' conference.
The JTA says a total of 413 delegates voted.
The breakdown is as follows:
Reject Offer: 244
Accept Offer: 163
Abstain: 6
The claim was made for the contract period April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2023.
The JTA says it has written to the Government requesting an improved offer and is awaiting a response.
