Stakeholders hold peace meeting in Parade Gardens

Several state agencies along with the police and political representatives today converged in Parade Gardens in Kingston for a peace meeting.

A Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) was recently imposed in the community following a flare-up of violence in the area.

The meeting was held in an area known as Tela Viv, which is located at the corner of Laws and Hanover streets.

Member of Parliament for Kingston Central Donovan Williams and People's National Party caretaker Imani Duncan Pryce were among those who addressed the gathering.

Tempers flared briefly as residents had opposing views as to the reason behind flare the violence in the community.

The police listed the names of persons of interest as cops seek to quell crime in the area.

- Andre Williams

