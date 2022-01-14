UHWI warns of delays due to COVID

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) is reporting that persons should expect delays due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitaliation at the medical institution.

The UHWI says its COVID-19 areas within the Emergency Medicine Division, including the field hospital, are at capacity and 10 % of the medical staff are out due to the virus.

It is appealing to the public to adhere to the protocols to reduce the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the hospital is also appealing to individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma to help treat other ill patients.

Interested persons can call 876-828-0933 or email plasmasupport@uhwi.gov.jm for more information.

