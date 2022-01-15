1,267 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 1,267 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 110,250.

Of the new infections, 776 are women and 490 are men, with ages ranging from two months and 98 years.

One of the new cases is under investigation.

A total of 2,870 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has moved to 59.6%

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 358

* St Catherine - 279

* St James - 113

* St Mary - 88

* St Elizabeth - 81

* Manchester - 81

* St Thomas - 55

* Hanover - 47

* St Ann - 44

* Westmoreland - 37

* Trelawny - 37

* Clarendon - 33

* Portland - 14

Meanwhile, five more fatalities have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,522.

The deceased are:

* A 70-year-old man from St Catherine

* A 69-year-old man from St Ann

* A 33-year-old woman from St Ann

* A 70-year-old man from Portland

* A 79-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

And 13 more deaths are under investigation, moving the tally to 376.

In the meantime, there were 101 more recoveries, increasing the total to 67,047.

Some 424 persons are in hospital with 85 being moderately ill, 46 severely ill and eight critically ill.

And 24,103 persons are at home in quarantine.

