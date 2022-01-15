Another alleged assassin linked to killing of Haitian president held in Jamaica

Another key suspect linked to the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been captured in Jamaica.

However, it is unclear where John Joel Joseph, a former Opposition Senator, was apprehended by Jamaican law enforcement personnel.

The Jamaican police were still carrying out the necessary verification, a senior police official told The Gleaner on Saturday.

Joseph, who is Haitian, was listed among five “fugitives” for whom Haiti's Justice Minister Rockefeller Vincent said the country would offer six million gourdes for their arrests.

The other key suspect, ex-Colombian military officer Mario Antonio Palacios, was deported from Jamaica on January 4 in keeping with an order by the Supreme Court here.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

READ: Moïse death plot bared

However, he was reportedly intercepted in Panama by US law enforcement agents and taken to Florida where he was charged with various crimes related to Moïse's assassination.

Moϊse was killed at his private residence overlooking the capital on July 7, 2021.

He was reportedly shot 12 times and had bullet wounds to his forehead and several to his torso.

His left eye had been gouged out and bones in his arm and in his ankle had reportedly been broken.

His wife, Martine Moϊse, was also shot in the incident but survived.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.