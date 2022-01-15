Children’s home to get facelift

The Westhaven Children’s Home in Lethe, Hanover, is set for a well-needed facelift following a recent donation of 100 gallons of paint as part of a collaboration between Berger Paints Jamaica Limited and real estate firm, Keller Williams Jamaica.

The initiative also included a commitment from Regency Petroleum Limited (RPL) to support the Sydney Grant-managed facility with a donation of a baking oven and cooking gas for the 97 special-needs children and staff.

“This contribution has saved us significantly,” said Grant, who revealed that he will be arranging workdays with parents and other supporters of the home to paint the infrastructure. “The next move is to organise teams with the support of staff and family members to get the job done.”

Kerri-Ann King, who spoke on behalf of the Keller Williams team, lauded Berger Paints and RPL for coming on board to fulfil a commitment that was made to the home last May.

“We invite all our partners to come on board with us again this year, because the needs in Jamaica and around the world are great,” she said. “I think it is always a good thing when we can help those who can’t help themselves. So, I am very happy that we could bring it together.”

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of RPL Andrew Williams and Berger’s sales associate, Neisha Bean, were also pleased with the opportunity to help.

“We are willing to assist in any which way that we can,” said Williams. “We give our commitment and we are glad for the opportunity to come by Westhaven and we are always hoping, we are a Jamaican company and we are always open to outreach programmes.”

The needs of the home are: food, diapers, staff compensation and money to pay utility bills,” explained Grant.