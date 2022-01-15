Curfew imposed in sections of Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland

The police have imposed a curfew in sections of Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 14, and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 16.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along Seaton Crescent running easterly to the intersection with Dalling Street; east along roadway north of Seaton Crescent that adjoins Dalling Street; Murray Street; Great George Street; Rose Street.

East: Along Hudson Street; Gulley-way east of Hudson Street to the shoreline with the Caribbean Sea.

South: West along shoreline with Caribbean Sea to the mouth of the Goodens River where it drains into the Caribbean Sea at the edge of the mangroves.

West: Along the boundary then extends in a northerly direction from the mouth of Goodens River where it drains into the Caribbean Sea at the edge of the mangroves to Grotto Road in the vicinity of the edge of the Mangrove on the eastern side of the Goodens River.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

