Man remains in custody over Jarrett Lane gun bust

A man remains in custody following Friday's seizure of a cache of firearms and ammunition in the Jarrett Lane section of Mountain View.

The police say the seizure has dealt another blow to the criminal underworld and is a significant development in the constabulary's ongoing pushback on criminal gangs in the country.

Following an intensive intelligence gathering process, the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Branch (CTOC) with support from Special Operations and other formations raided an address in Jarrett Lane where nine assorted firearms, a quantity of ammunition, among other military paraphernalia was seized.

One man was taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

The police say the main target of the operation was a repairman in the criminal underworld who has been known to fix firearms for various gangs across the country.

They say he has been quite elusive.

The latest development is part of the police's continuing counter-gang strategy of targeting persons who comprise the critical support systems of criminal organisations.

The police say they will continue to focus significant assets on identifying and pursuing, for prosecution, individuals or groups that are involved in enabling the criminal gangs, particularly with firearms and ammunition.

