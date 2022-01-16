1,968 additional COVID-19 cases, eight more fatalities

Some 1,968 additional COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 112,218.

Of the new cases, 1,135 are women and 833 are men, with ages ranging from nine days and 95 years.

The tally of active cases now stands at 13,696.

A total of 7,600 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has moved to 31.7%

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 534

* St Catherine - 386

* St Ann - 293

* Kingston and St Andrew - 271

* St Elizabeth - 78

* Trelawny - 76

* Hanover - 76

* Westmoreland - 74

* St Thomas - 64

* Clarendon - 41

* Manchester - 39

* Portland - 20

* St Mary - 16

Meanwhile, eight more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,530.

The deceased are:

A 57-year-old man from St Catherine

A 43-year-old woman from St Catherine

A 49-year-old female from St Catherine

A 65-year-old man from St Catherine

A 89-year-old male from St Ann

A 77-year-old man from St Ann

A 78-year-old female from St Catherine

A one-year-old female from St Catherine

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the deaths occurred between September 1, 2021, and January 13, 2022.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving the figure to 378.

In the meantime, there were 95 more recoveries, increasing the total to 67,142.

Some 446 persons are in hospital with 87 being moderately ill, 41 severely ill and seven critically ill.

And 25,980 persons are at home in quarantine.

