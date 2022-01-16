Bishop says Chang should resign or be fired

Presiding Bishop of the Christian Holiness Church in Jamaica, Dr Alvin Bailey, is calling for Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, to resign immediately or be fired arising from the country's crime wave, particularly murders.

In the statement, Bailey asserted that Chang should be removed in the interest of the safety and security of Jamaicans.

He said that he is concerned about the alarming increase in the number of gruesome murders over the past few days, in particular.

Bailey is contending that the national security minister has displayed an inability to show the nation that there is a plan to bring back law and order in the island.

“Under Dr Chang's watch, crime and violence islandwide has reached alarming proportions and show no sign of abatement. The violent, frightening, and brutal nature of the killings reflect wonton disregard for law, order and the efforts of his administration. So, he must take responsibility for the ineffectiveness and incompetence of his leadership,” he said.

According to Bailey, “It is clear that Jamaicans have lost confidence in the Minister of National Security. It is also clear that he is unable to earn the support and confidence of Jamaicans in the fight against crime, which is an important component.”

“This makes the reshuffle of the Cabinet a sham, as Jamaicans were expecting the Prime Minister to announce a new Minister of National Security. So, with the current minister remaining in the post, the Prime Minister has made a mockery of the process of a Cabinet reshuffle, made worse with the announcement of a new Ministry.”

In addition, the clergy, who is also Vice-President of the Jamaica Evangelical Alliance, questioned the competence of the current Commissioner of Police Major Antony Anderson, whom he said holds the position of “technical director and chief strategist” for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

“Where is his strategy to cauterise crime? While the nation waits, there is unrest and demotivation among the rank and file of the JCF on the matter of promotions and emoluments, but the only talk is about the need for more resources for the JCF to be effective.”

“What is the plan to apprehend the ever growing number of criminals who have taken over our country? Have those in authority run out of ideas to bring back peace to this nation? In fact, while the commissioner remains quiet, Jamaica burns!” Bailey continued.

