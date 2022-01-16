Fire at Charles Gordon Market in St James

Firefighters from the St James Fire Department are probing the cause of a fire that destroyed three shops at the Charles Gordon Market in Montego Bay, St James this morning.

Preliminary information from the fire brigade is that the blaze started some time about 10:00 a.m. at a cookshop on the premises which was not in operation at the time.

According to acting Superintendent of the St James Fire Department, Winsome Grant, three units from the Freeport Fire Station responded to the blaze.

"Three shops were destroyed and they were constructed of plywood with zinc roofing. They include one cookshop, one clothing store, and one building which was used as storage or storeroom. Plus there was partial damage to a section of the roof of the main building, which was made of concrete with zinc roofing. One stall and seven handcarts were partially destroyed," said Grant.

The damage is currently estimated at $3 million.

