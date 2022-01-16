Portland prisoner escapes while being treated at hospital

The police in Portland have launched a manhunt for a prisoner who escaped custody while at a hospital this morning.

On the run is Mark McNeil, otherwise called 'Bunny', who is from Vain Road in Port Antonio in the parish.

The police report that about 4:00 a.m., McNeil, who was in custody for house-breaking and larceny, escaped while he was being treated at the Port Antonio Hospital.

A manhunt was subsequently launched.

The police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mark McNeil to contact the Port Antonio Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-993-3183, Police 119 emergency, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the police are reminding members of the public that it is a criminal offence to harbour fugitives.

