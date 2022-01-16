St Ann man charged for stabbing woman

St Ann landscaper 24-year-old Shakeem Hawthorne has been charged for stabbing a woman during a break-in.

Hawthorne, otherwise called 'Angry Bird', who is from Priory, was charged on Saturday with wounding with intent.

The police report that about 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, Hawthorne entered the woman's home in the community and used a knife to inflict stab wounds to her throat and arms.

She raised an alarm and was assisted to hospital, where she was treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.

Hawthorne was later arrested and subsequently charged after a question and answer session on Saturday, January 15.

His court date is being finalised.

