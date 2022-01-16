Two men charged for robbery at Red Stripe

Two men have been charged in relation to the robbery at Red Stripe on Spanish Town Road in St Andrew last month.

Thirty-two-year-old truck driver Christopher Rose of Greenwich Town, Kingston 13, and 23-year-old security guard Hudson Skyers of West Albion in St Thomas were charged on Saturday with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm, warehouse breaking and conspiracy to robbery with aggravation.

Their court date is yet to be finalised.

The police report that between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 26, the men allegedly entered the premises, tied up a security guard who was on duty, and gained access to a warehouse.

They reportedly stole 1,440 cases of Red Stripe beer and Dragon Stout before leaving fleeing.

The theft was valued at approximately $8 million.

The men were arrested following an investigation by the police.

