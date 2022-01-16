ZOSO imposed in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in of Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland.

The parish has seen several shootings and murders since the start of the year.

Holness said the security measure, which will be in place for 60 days, will encompass communities in southern Savanna-la-Mar such as Russia, Darling Street and Dexter Street.

Holness said the move has become necessary due to barbaric gangsters executing brutal terror.

He stated that gangs have been wreaking havoc in these areas and the security forces are committed to bringing safety and order to residents.

He also stressed that the Government will not relent in tackling the country's crime monster.

Holness was speaking at a press conference this morning.

