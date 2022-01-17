COVID cluster at several St Ann hotels

The St Ann Health Department is reporting several COVID clusters at hotels in the parish.

According to Dr Samantha Gallimore, Medical Officer for Surveillance in St Ann, over the past month there has been a noticeable increase in COVID cases at the hotels.

St Ann hotels COVID clusters:

1. Riu – 55 guests

2. Sandals – 12 guest 2 staff

3. Bahia Principe – 14 guests

4. Moon Palace – 4 guests

5. Sand Castle – 5

6. Majestic Villa – 4

At the same time, Gallimore told a St Ann Municipal Corporation Meeting last Thursday that several communities across the parish have been reporting increased COVID cases.

At that time, there had been 311 new positive cases since January with a total of 705 active ones being monitored.

Gallimore said of the 705 active cases being monitored, only eight patients were are fully vaccinated and none of the vaccinated were hospitalised.

Overall, St Ann is seeing a 46.2 per cent COVID positivity rate.

